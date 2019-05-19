Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Time with Canes all but over

Darling will be bought out by Carolina once the league's buyout period arrives, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Darling is reportedly aware of his team's intentions, and it should come as no surprise considering how poorly he's played since signing with Carolina back in May 2017. This past season, the 30-year-old netminder was demoted to the minors before ultimately deciding to step away from the game entirely in an attempt to regroup mentally. While it would appear likely that another team will give Darling a chance to earn a roster spot in training camp next season, teams will certainly want assurances from him that his head is in the right place before they commit any money or term to him.