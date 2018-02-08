Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Between pipes Thursday

Darling will tend the twine against the Canucks on Friday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Darling has been downright terrible in his previous six outings -- he registered a 1-4-0 record and 3.94 GAA in those contests -- which led to Cam Ward taking back the starting job in Carolina. The 28-year-old Darling gets a chance to restart his season by facing a Vancouver squad that is netting just 2.60 goals per game. By giving the first game of the Canes' back-to-back to the Virginia native, coach Bill Peters can suit up Ward for Saturday's clash with Colorado.