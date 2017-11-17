Hurricanes' Scott Darling: Shaky in loss
Darling allowed five goals on 35 shots during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Islanders.
The popular preseason breakout candidate appeared to be rounding into form with a 3-0-3 record, .924 save percentage and 2.10 GAA through his previous six starts, so this was a discouraging outing. Still, Darling is locked in as the No. 1 goalie and projects to continue receiving the bulk of action. It's not out of the question to consider tossing out buy-low offers for his services following Thursday's poor showing.
