Teravainen notched an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.
It was his first point in five contests since returning from a four-game absence due to illness earlier in March. Now with just 37 points in 68 games (12G, 25A), Teravainen has been a disappointment this season following his 65-point campaign last year.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Good to go Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Game-time call Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Won't play Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Shouldn't be sidelined long•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Won't play Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Not playing Saturday•