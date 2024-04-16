Teravainen (undisclosed) is expected to play Tuesday against Columbus, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Following a two-game absence, Teravainen is projected to play on the top line alongside Jack Drury and Martin Necas. The Hurricanes will rest several key players in the contest, including Sebastian Aho, Jake Guentzel and Seth Jarvis, which could give Teravainen plenty of ice time. The 29-year-old Teravainen has 23 goals and 51 points in 75 contests this season.