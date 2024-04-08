Share Video

Teravainen had one goal and one assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over Columbus.

Despite logging just 12:39 of ice time in the contest, Teravainen managed to make his presence felt in the victory. Following a six-game pointless skid, he has one goal and two helpers in his past four appearances. Teravainen has accumulated 22 goals and 50 points in 74 contests this campaign.

