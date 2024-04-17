Teravainen scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Blue jackets.

He twice tied the game up, making it 2-2 late in the first period and 3-3 midway through the second, but the Hurricanes' offense went cold after the second tally. Teravainen had missed the prior two games with an undisclosed issue, but it looks like the 29-year-old will be more than ready for the postseason. Tuesday's tallies set a new career high for the 29-year-old, and he wraps up the regular season with 25 goals and 53 points in 76 contests.