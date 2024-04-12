Teravainen (undisclosed) is not in Friday's lineup against the Blues, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Teravainen is among a handful of Hurricanes who are "nicked up," so this doesn't appear to be a serious issue. The 29-year-old has tallied 23 goals and 51 points through 75 appearances this season. His next chance to play will be Sunday in Chicago.