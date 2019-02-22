Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Another multi-point night
Teravainen dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over Florida.
Teravainen played a hand in both of his team's third-period tallies, which helped turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 win. The 24-year-old Finn has come into his own offensively with five multi-point outings in his last 12 games. Teravainen has seven goals and seven assists over this strong 12-game run.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Tops 50 points•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Nine points in last seven games•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Scores 12th goal Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Posts three-point night•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Sets up crucial goal•
-
Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Inks five-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...