Teravainen dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Thursday's 4-3 win over Florida.

Teravainen played a hand in both of his team's third-period tallies, which helped turn a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 win. The 24-year-old Finn has come into his own offensively with five multi-point outings in his last 12 games. Teravainen has seven goals and seven assists over this strong 12-game run.