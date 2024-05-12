Teravainen recorded two assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

Teravainen set up a Stefan Noesen goal in the first period as well as Brady Skjei's power-play game-winner in the third. The 29-year-old Teravainen had been held off the scoresheet in the first three games of the second round. The winger is up to six points, 13 shots on net, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through nine playoff outings, with three of his points coming on the power play. That may be his best path to offense, as he's seeing middle-six minutes at even strength.