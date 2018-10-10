Teravainen recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Vancouver.

Coming off a career-best 64-point campaign that saw the Hurricanes' forward notch 24 goals, Teravainen has registered four points in as many games this season. The Finnish-born center is playing nearly a full minute more per game in 2018-19 compared to a year ago and should continue to see loads of ice time if he maintains this level of production.