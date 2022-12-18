Teravainen notched a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Saturday's overtime win against the Stars.
Teravainen appears to be getting his scoring touch back after returning in early December from a 10-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He's currently skating primarily on the Canes' second line with Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
