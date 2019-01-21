Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen: Inks five-year deal
Teravainen agreed to terms on a five-year, $27 million contract extension with Carolina on Monday.
Teravainen was scheduled to be a restricted free agent come July, but has tied his future to the Canes through the 2023-24 campaign. While the center has continued to produce (seven assists), he remains bogged down in a nine-game goalless streak. The 24-year-old Finn figures to be the face of the franchise into the future along with Sebastian Aho and comes in at a reasonable $5.4 million annually, which is on point with contemporaries Bo Horvat and Mika Zibanejad.
