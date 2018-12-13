Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Struggling in checking-line role
Rask scored a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs, giving him just two points in nine games since returning from a hand injury in late November.
Rask was previously being used mostly in a top-six role during the past four seasons with the Hurricanes. This year, however, he's been centering the team's third line most nights since his return from a hand injury. Even with Jordan Staal currently out with a concussion, Rask has averaged just 11 minutes in ice time over the past two games, skating on a line with Brock McGinn and Janne Kuokkanen. From a fantasy perspective, it's hard to make a case for owning him right now, even in the deepest of formats.
