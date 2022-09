Rask signed a professional tryout agreement with the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Rask appeared in 47 games between the Wild and the Kraken last year, logging nine goals and 12 assists. The 29-year-old Swede will look to compete for a bottom-six role with the Blue Jackets in training camp, though he may have to settle for a two-way contract at best.