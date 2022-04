Rask notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Rask helped out on Kole Lind's goal just 1:12 into the game. During his four-game point streak, Rask has put up two goals and three helpers. The Swedish forward has picked up seven points in 12 games since he was dealt to the Kraken from the Wild despite mainly playing in a bottom-six role.