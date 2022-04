Rask scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Rask extended his point streak to three games, and he's picked up two goals and two assists in that span. The 29-year-old Swede continues to see third-line minutes, but he's making the most of them. For the season, he's at eight goals, 19 points, 45 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 40 contests between the Kraken and the Wild.