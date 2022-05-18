Rask posted 21 points in 47 games between the Wild and the Kraken in 2021-22.

By now, the book is written on Rask -- he's a solid secondary scorer with no physicality and not much speed. He's done well in his career to make the most of low shot totals. The 29-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer if he doesn't put pen to paper on a new deal with the Kraken. Wherever he plays in 2022-23, he'll likely serve as no more than a middle-six option who is often a candidate to get scratched if he slumps given that he doesn't bring enough intangibles to command a full-time role.