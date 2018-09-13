Hurricanes' Victor Rask: Undergoes hand surgery, out indefinitely
Rask underwent surgery on his right hand following a kitchen incident and is out indefinitely.
Here's more bad news from the guy who missed the final nine games of the 2017-18 campaign with a shoulder injury.
