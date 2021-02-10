Coach Rod Brind'Amour is hopeful Trocheck (lower body) will be able to play Thursday against the Stars, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Trocheck missed Monday's loss to the Blue Jackets with a lower-body issue, but it appears as though his absence may be limited to a single contest. Another update on the 27-year-old forward, who's picked up six goals and nine points in nine games this campaign, should be released prior to puck drop versus Dallas.