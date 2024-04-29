Trocheck scored a power-play goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Capitals in Game 4.

Trocheck scored late in the first period to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead. The 30-year-old wrapped up the first round with three goals, three assists, three power-play points, nine shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-2 rating over four contests. Trocheck is locked in as the second-line center and should continue to be a strong source of offense throughout the postseason.