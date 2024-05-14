Trocheck failed to register a point in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5.

After starting the postseason with at least one point in seven consecutive contests, Trocheck has now been held without a point in back-to-back games. The 30-year-old forward did have three shots on net, one blocked shot and six hits in 21:58 of ice time. That amount of ice time was the most of any skater in the contest. This shows the level of trust New York head coach Peter Laviolette has in his second-line center playing in all situations. Trocheck is up to five goals and seven assists with a minus-1 rating in nine games so far this postseason.