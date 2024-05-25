Trocheck scored a goal and assisted on the game-winner in overtime in Friday's 2-1 win over the Panthers in Game 2.

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 1, Trocheck rebounded with a huge performance in Friday's win to help New York even the series. He opened the scoring in the first period before assisting on Barclay Goodrow's game-winner. Trocheck also had four shots on goal, six hits, four blocks and a plus-2 rating in 24:55 of ice time Friday night. The 30-year-old has been a force for New York in the playoffs -- he is tied for the team lead in goals and second on the team in assists. The second-line center is up to seven goals and nine assists in 12 postseason appearances.