Trocheck had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over Carolina in Game 6.

Trocheck was back to his usual form after a brief hiatus from the scoresheet in consecutive contests prior to Game 6. The second-line center deflected a shot from Artemi Panarin past Carolina's Frederik Andersen to give the Rangers life early in the second period after being down two goals. Trocheck would add a secondary assist on Chris Kreider's game-tying power-play marker in the third period. Trocheck also had three shots on net, four hits and a plus-1 rating in 23:14 of ice time. After a career high during the regular season with 77 points in 82 games, the 30-year-old center is up to six goals and eight assists in 10 contests so far this postseason.