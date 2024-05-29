Trocheck contributed a power-play goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Trocheck opened the scoring at 8:51 of the first period, extending his scoring streak to three games. He has two goals and five points over that stretch, bringing him up to eight markers and 19 points through 14 playoff contests this year. He's been particularly effective with the man advantage, supplying nine postseason points on the power play.