Trocheck scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Trocheck tied the contest early in the third period, completing a give-and-go with Logan Cooley for his fourth goal of the season. His offensive involvement and opportunities on Utah's power play provide fantasy value, and he's making the most of his chances while playing on the first line due to the absence of Nick Schmaltz (lower body). Don't expect him to become a reliable scoring weapon overnight, though -- this was his first goal since Oct. 22.