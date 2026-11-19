Trocheck scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Trocheck is warming up with three points over his last two games. His helper Wednesday was the 400th of his NHL career. Trocheck is now at five goals, eight assists, 45 shots on net, 57 hits, 15 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 23 appearances this season. He's currently on the top line alongside Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley, which boosts Trocheck's scoring potential.