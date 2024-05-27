Trocheck recorded two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers in Game 3.

Trocheck set up Alexis Lafreniere's first-period tally and a shorthanded goal by Barclay Goodrow in the second. This postseason has been a highlight reel for Trocheck, who has eight multi-point efforts in 13 contests. He's picked up seven goals, 11 assists, 37 shots on net, 47 hits, 13 blocks and a plus-2 rating while earning eight of his points on the power play. Look for the 30-year-old center to continue playing a significant role in the Rangers' top six and on the first power-play unit.