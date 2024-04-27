Trocheck scored a power-play goal and added a shorthanded assist in Friday's 3-1 Game 3 win over the Capitals.

That's back-to-back two-point efforts for the 30-year-old as the Rangers move closer to sweeping the Caps. Friday's power-play tally was Trocheck's first since March 9, but he has two goals and five points through three playoff games -- a big turnaround after he finished the regular season with zero goals and two assists in eight April contests.