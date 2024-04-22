Trocheck garnered an assist in Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Capitals.

Trocheck is bogged down in an 11-game goal drought dating back to March 26 versus the Flyers. During his slump, the 30-year-old center did manage six helpers, including two with the man advantage. Look for the veteran center to continue filling a second-line role while also featuring with the No. 1 power-play unit.