Trocheck scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Capitals in Game 2 of the Rangers' first-round series.

Both points came in the first period as the Rangers jumped out to an early 2-1 lead. Trocheck posted a career-high 77 points in the regular season, and he's stayed hot with a goal and three points through the first two games of the playoffs.