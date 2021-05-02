Trocheck failed to collect a point for the fourth straight game in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets, his longest pointless streak of the season.

Fear not, fantasy owners, Trocheck has been far too consistent for his current mini-slump to last much longer. He currently ranks third on the team in scoring with 39 points in 42 games, and leads the team in power-play points with 18. Keep rolling him with confidence -- he'll re-discover his scoring touch soon enough.