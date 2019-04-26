Igor Ozhiganov: Expected to return to native Russia
Ozhiganov is expected to return to the KHL for the 2019-20 season, Scott Wheeler of The Athletic reports.
Ozhiganov was a regular in the Maple Leafs lineup for most of the 2018-19 campaign, notching seven points in 53 appearances, but he clearly fell out of favor with coach Mike Babcock towards the end of the season, sitting as a healthy scratch for 12 of Toronto's final 19 contests, including all seven playoff games against the Bruins. The 26-year-old blueliner only signed a one-year deal with the Leafs, so he'll be free to return to Russia as soon as he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
