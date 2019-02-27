Ozhiganov is expected to draw into the Leafs' lineup Wednesday against the Oilers.

It will be his first game since Jan. 23, but it might not be an isolated start. Jake Gardiner is hurting and an announcement about his status is coming later Wednesday. Ozhiganov is the team's seventh defender and while his fantasy value is limited, he could prove himself over the next while and secure a spot for 2019-2020.