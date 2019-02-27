Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Playing time may increase a lot
Ozhiganov is expected to draw into the Leafs' lineup Wednesday against the Oilers.
It will be his first game since Jan. 23, but it might not be an isolated start. Jake Gardiner is hurting and an announcement about his status is coming later Wednesday. Ozhiganov is the team's seventh defender and while his fantasy value is limited, he could prove himself over the next while and secure a spot for 2019-2020.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Heading to media box•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Scores rare goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Rare scoring outburst in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: More ice time than usual in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Returning to action Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Igor Ozhiganov: Out Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...