Islanders' Andrew Ladd: Healthy scratch Friday
Ladd will be a healthy scratch for the game Friday versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
There is nothing wrong with Ladd. Apparently coach Barry Trotz doesn't want to push his luck with Ladd and play him in back to back games so quickly after his long IR stint. Ladd is expected to return to the lineup for the game Sunday versus the Flyers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...