Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back in action
Clutterbuck played over 14 minutes and registered two hits and one SOG in the Islanders 4-0 won over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Clutterbuck had been questionable to play coming into the contest due to a lower-body injury but was deemed healthy enough to contribute after missing one game. Clutterbuck has two goals, four assists, and is a minus-5 in what has been a disappointing 33 games so far this season. Clutterbuck is part of the checking line for the Islanders and is relied upon to give the team a jolt of energy when needed and to pretty much hit everything that moves. Clutterbuck will look to have a more productive second half of the season than he did the first.
