Clutterbuck notched an assist, five hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Clutterbuck has gone 25 games without a goal, but he was able to snap a seven-game point drought with his helper on Kyle MacLean's first NHL tally. The 36-year-old Clutterbucks remains in a fourth-line role, but he's enjoying one of his best seasons in recent years with 14 points through 50 appearances. He's added 32 shots on net, 146 hits, 40 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a plus-1 rating. If he stays healthy, he should have a chance to reach 20 points for the first time since 2018-19.