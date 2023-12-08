Clutterbuck scored a goal on one shot in Thursday's 7-3 win over Columbus.
Clutterbuck scored his fourth goal of the season despite the fact that he has managed just six shots in his last 11 contests. A fixture on the Islanders' fourth line, the veteran winger isn't necessarily there to produce goals but needs just two more to match his tally from the 2022-23 campaign.
