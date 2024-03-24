Clutterbuck scored two goals in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

The veteran grinder scored the first two tallies of the afternoon before the halfway mark of the first period, but wasn't able to complete the hat trick. Clutterbuck has only seven goals on the season, and he'd managed only one in the 44 games prior to Saturday's outburst. What fantasy value Clutterbuck has comes from his physical play -- he's up to 236 hits on the campaign, his best total since 2015-16 and the third-best mark in the NHL behind Jeremy Lauzon's 324 and Garnet Hathaway's 283.