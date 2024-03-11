Clutterbuck scored a goal and added five hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Clutterbuck snapped a 37-game goal drought with a tally late in the third period after a Ducks turnover. The winger had seven assists during his scoring slump, and he's never one to put up significant offense. For the season, he's logged 16 points, 38 shots on net, 215 hits and a plus-5 rating over 63 appearances. His points and games played are both the highest they've been in five years.