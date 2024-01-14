Clutterbuck notched an assist and four hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

Clutterbuck has two assists over six games in January. The 36-year-old winger helped out on a Jean-Gabrieal Pageau tally in the third period. By his standards, it's been a solid campaign -- Clutterbuck has 13 points through 42 outings while adding 29 shots on net, 118 hits and 24 PIM in a fourth-line role. He needs just three more points to secure his most productive season since 2018-19.