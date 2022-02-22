Clutterbuck could be one of the more attractive trade pieces on the Islanders before the deadline, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck is in the final year of his contract, so an acquiring team wouldn't have to worry about signing him to a new deal unless they wanted to. Clutterbuck won't light up the scoreboard, but he does provide grit and the willingness to do the dirty work that playoff teams are always looking for. The Islanders also would realize that they could acquire draft picks and/or prospects for letting Clutterbuck go this season and then always re-sign him during the offseason if they are so inclined.