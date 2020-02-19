Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Could practice soon
Clutterbuck (wrist) is hopeful of practicing with the Islanders on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck has been out of the lineup since Dec. 19 but could return by the end of February. Coach Barry Trotz stated Wednesday that Clutterbuck is getting closer to a return to practice and right now that target is Monday. It is not known yet when Clutterbuck will be able to return to game action after he starts practicing with the team. Clutterbuck may have different linemates when deemed fit to play as Casey Cizikas (leg) is still out of the lineup and the Islanders may make an addition or two by the deadline, also on Monday.
