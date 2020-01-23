Clutterbuck (wrist) has a tentative plan to start skating after the Islanders return from their bye week, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This timetable would mean that even if all goes according to play, a big if, the earliest Clutterbuck would be able to return to the lineup would be mid-February. Clutterbuck may not light up the scoreboard but his physical presence is missed as he was one of the team leaders in hits. The Islanders will certainly welcome him back to the lineup when he is healthy enough to return.