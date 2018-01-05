Clutterbuck scored twice and skated to a plus-3 rating with 12 PIM and three hits in Thursday's 6-4 road loss to the Flyers.

That's one of the stranger stat lines you'll see all season, as Clutterbuck doubled up on his goal total, drew a roughing minor and game misconduct, and still held his own defensively despite the high score. He's now surpassed his scoring output from the 2016-17 season, but make no mistake: Clutterbuck is much more concentrated on mashing the opposition (119 hits) than he is factoring into scoring plays -- 13 points in 36 games, so take that into consideration as you scour the waiver wire and perhaps catch a glimpse of him as a trending player.