Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Wild stat line in road loss
Clutterbuck scored twice and skated to a plus-3 rating with 12 PIM and three hits in Thursday's 6-4 road loss to the Flyers.
That's one of the stranger stat lines you'll see all season, as Clutterbuck doubled up on his goal total, drew a roughing minor and game misconduct, and still held his own defensively despite the high score. He's now surpassed his scoring output from the 2016-17 season, but make no mistake: Clutterbuck is much more concentrated on mashing the opposition (119 hits) than he is factoring into scoring plays -- 13 points in 36 games, so take that into consideration as you scour the waiver wire and perhaps catch a glimpse of him as a trending player.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: No goals in 17 games•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Cut by skate blade•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Expected to return Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Out again Sunday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Scoreless in last three games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...