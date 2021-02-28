Clutterbuck (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck skated with the team Sunday, so he's not expected to miss much more time. Head coach Barry Trotz even said that Clutterbuck would play if this was a playoff game. In turn, he's on track to return at some point this week.
