Cizikas only played :46 seconds Tuesday versus the Blackhawks before being ejected from the game.

Cizikas was given a five-minute major and game misconduct for goaltender interference. While driving to the net, Cizikas collided with Alex Stalock of the Hawks and knocked him out of the game. Initially, Cizikas was only given a two-minute minor before they reviewed the play and then assessed a major penalty. The Islanders were able to kill off the penalty. Still, they could be without Cizikas for more than just the remainder of this game, as the play will almost certainly be reviewed by the Department of Player Safety for a suspension. The Islanders will next play Thursday in St. Louis versus the Blues.