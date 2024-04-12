Cizikas scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Canadiens.

Cizikas tied the game 2-2 midway through the third period, beating Sam Montembeault to the far post on a wrap-around. It's Cizikas' first goal since March 10 -- he had five assists in his previous 15 contests, though he's seen time on the Islanders' top line with Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal of late. Overall, the 33-year-old veteran has nine goals, 22 points and 131 hits through 67 games this season.