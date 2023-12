Cizikas (illness) will play Sunday against the Penguins, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Cizikas is slated to play on the fourth line after missing one game due to an illness. He has supplied five goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 55 hits over 34 games this season. Cizikas will replace Pierre Engvall in the lineup.