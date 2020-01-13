Islanders' Casey Cizikas: On shelf Monday
Cizikas (groin) won't play in Monday's game versus the Rangers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Cizikas took a shot to the groin in Saturday's game versus the Bruins, and he'll need additional rest before getting back in the lineup. His next chance to return is Tuesday versus the Red Wings. Ross Johnston will enter the lineup in Cizikas' place.
